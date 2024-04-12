Residents served by Dubois Water Utilities in certain areas of Birdseye, Schnellville, and eastern Celestine have been placed under a boil water advisory following a significant water main break in the region.

The break, which occurred in the primary water supply line managed by Patoka Lake Regional Water, has prompted authorities to issue a cautionary notice to residents within the affected zones. Customers residing within the delineated yellow area are advised to boil their water until further notice.

Dubois Water Utilities has initiated outreach efforts through their automated phone system to promptly notify all affected customers of the advisory.

For any inquiries or concerns regarding the advisory, residents are encouraged to contact the Dubois Water Utilities office at 812-678-5161.