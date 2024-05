In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Sister Jean Marie Ballard and Patty Oser, both of the Laudato Si Circle, to discuss their upcoming events: Laudato Si’ Part 2 Discussion and Laudato Si’ Rosary, being held on two days in May at the Monastery in Ferdinand, IN.

For more information on these events and to RSVP: https://thedome.org/