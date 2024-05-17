Helen B. Theising, age 95, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at 10:07 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Helen was born in Schnellville, Indiana on November 18, 1928, to Leonard and Katie (Lueken) Verkamp. She married Hilbert Theising on November 27, 1948, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on January 30, 1999.

In her earlier years she worked at the glove factory, the Dubois County Courthouse, Meals-on-Wheels, and drove special needs children to and from school. In her later years, she was a homemaker who cared for her family.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish- Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Schnellville Home Extension Club, St. Ann’s Society, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and the St. Anthony Legion Auxiliary. Helen was a recipient of the Simon Brute Award.

Helen enjoyed playing cards- especially sheephead. She loved quilting, scrabble, upwards, reading and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters: Cyndy Geier, Indianapolis, Julie (Tim) Hoffman, Jasper, one son, Bernie (Angie) Theising, Schnellville, sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Louis) Schmidt, seven grandchildren: Marc (Ashley) Geier, Trent (Kaila) Theising, Jordan, Bryce, and Amber Theising, Chad (Haylee) Hoffman, and Brynn (Devin) Wilson, four great-grandchildren: Annabeth Geier, Alli, Camdyn, and Lainey Hoffman.

Besides her husband, Helen is preceded in death by four sisters: Alice Theising, Marie Betz, Bernita Bourke, and Clara Verkamp who died as a child, two brothers: Joseph Verkamp and Hubert Verkamp.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen B. Theising will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana and one hour before Mass time on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Catholic Parish- Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund.

