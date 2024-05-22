Tobin S. Fitch, age 54, of Alfordsville, Indiana, passed away at 6:55 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Toby was born in Washington, Indiana, on September 25, 1969, to Daniel Roy and Linda (Arvin) Fitch. He married Terry Albertson on August 18, 1998, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2023.

Toby was a graduate from Barr-Reeve High School.

He was a heavy machine operator for various coal mines and retired from the Daviess County Landfill.

He enjoyed spending time with his dogs, golfing, Harley Davidson Motorcycles, sasquatch hunting while riding his side-by-side, yardwork, and spending time at the farm. He adored his wife, Terry, and truly missed her.

He is survived by one son, Bryce Fitch, Alfordsville, IN, mother and father: Daniel and Linda Fitch, two sisters: Teresa Gregory and fiancé Brian Babb, and Tenille and husband James Keller, one brother, Troy Fitch and fiancé Julie, and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Terry.



A funeral service for Tobin S. Fitch will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor Adam Cissel will officiate.



A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society or a favorite charity.



Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com