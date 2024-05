Indiana 4-H is hosting a “4-H Beef Boot Camp” on Monday, July 15th for grades 6-12.

This event will be held at the Southern Indiana Purdue Ag Center located at 11371 E Purdue Farm Rd, Dubois, IN 47527. Class size is limited and cost is $150 per participant.

Youth participants will learn about artificial insemination, reproductive management, herd genetics, anatomy, BCS, nutrition, and more during this hands-on 4-H Spark Club!

Register via 4honline Events: https://beefbootcamp2024.4honline.com