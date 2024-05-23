In observance of Memorial Day, all Washington city offices and departments will be closed on Monday. This includes a suspension of trash pick-up services, and the city bus will not be in operation on this day. Additionally, the recycling center will be closed on Saturday, May 25th.

Residents who normally have their trash picked up on Monday should place their trash at the curb by 7:00 AM on Tuesday, May 28th, to ensure it is collected.

For any questions or further information, residents are encouraged to contact the street department at 812-254-4564.