The 42nd Annual WBDC Country Showdown, presented by Mercy Urgent Care, was held Friday Night, June 10, at the Jasper Arts Center. 12 outstanding artists from across the Hoosier state took the stage to try and win the long-standing talent search and walk away with a $1,000 prize.

Anchored by: Joey Rehl

Written by: Jared Atkins

Produced by: Kaitlyn Neukam