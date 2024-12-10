On Sunday evening, December 8th, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Trooper Andrew Recker was patrolling I-64 in Perry County when he stopped a vehicle for speeding. Trooper Recker spoke to the driver of the vehicle, Myiona Frieson, and the passenger, Maurice Cobb. Trooper Recker recognized indicators of criminal activity and called for other officers to assist. During a search of the vehicle, officers located approximately three pounds of suspected marijuana, paraphernalia, and two handguns.

Frieson had two small juveniles in the vehicle. A family member was contacted to come pick up the children. Frieson and Cobb were arrested without incident and transported to the Perry County jail where they are being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Myiona Frieson, 27, Evansville, IN.

Dealing Marijuana – Level 5 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent (2 Counts) – Level 6 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana Prior Conviction – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Domestic Batterer – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Maurice Cobb, 24, Evansville, IN.

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony

Dealing Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Trooper Andrew Recker

Assisting Officer – Trooper Jon Villanueva

Assisting Agencies – Ferdinand Police Department & Dubois County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law