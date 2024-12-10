On Sunday evening, December 8th, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Trooper Andrew Recker was patrolling I-64 in Perry County when he stopped a vehicle for speeding. Trooper Recker spoke to the driver of the vehicle, Myiona Frieson, and the passenger, Maurice Cobb. Trooper Recker recognized indicators of criminal activity and called for other officers to assist. During a search of the vehicle, officers located approximately three pounds of suspected marijuana, paraphernalia, and two handguns.
Frieson had two small juveniles in the vehicle. A family member was contacted to come pick up the children. Frieson and Cobb were arrested without incident and transported to the Perry County jail where they are being held on bond.
Arrested and Charges:
Myiona Frieson, 27, Evansville, IN.
Dealing Marijuana – Level 5 Felony
Neglect of a Dependent (2 Counts) – Level 6 Felony
Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony
Possession of Marijuana Prior Conviction – Level 6 Felony
Possession of a Firearm by a Domestic Batterer – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor
Maurice Cobb, 24, Evansville, IN.
Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony
Dealing Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor
Arresting Officers – Trooper Andrew Recker
Assisting Officer – Trooper Jon Villanueva
Assisting Agencies – Ferdinand Police Department & Dubois County Sheriff’s Office
All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law
