DC Multisport has had another successful year for their events, including their Ferdinand State Forest hikes, Color Fun Run, Parklands 6 Hour Endurance Relay, Full Moon Kayak, Strassenfest Bike Ride, Battle of the Paddle Pickleball Tournament, and the Heartland Half Marathon, DC Multisport’s first event upon conception.

In 2012, DC Multisport started with an idea. Kevin Manley, leading Dubois County Tourism at the time, believed in the importance of health and wellness events in our communities and noted other larger tourism entities’ ability to have sports commission, something outside of Dubois County Tourism’s reach. Through in-depth conversations with elite Dubois County athletes, a committee was formed, and a vision began to take shape. The committee, including Tara Eckman, Terry Flick, Michael Kern, Wes Laake, Kevin Manley, Susie Stetter, and Chris Welp decided on “DC Multisport” a non-profit organization focused on health and wellness while giving back to our communities.

Shortly after in the same year as the formation, conversations for the Heartland Half Marathon began with four individuals: Kevin Manley, Jasper Fire Chief Kenny Hochgesang, avid runner Philip Wolf, and Rita Howell, formerly with Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Alongside the mission of DC Multisport, it was vital that a benefactor be chosen that would be the recipient of any net proceeds. The Phillip R. Dawkins Heart and Vascular Center was chosen. Additional individuals joined the event committee, adapting a name, brand identity, advertising, and many hours of planning. The name of “Heartland” and the slogan of “Run for Your Heart” was adapted. The inaugural year, over 750 runners showed their support for the Heartland Half Marathon and 5K. It was a success.

Throughout the years, participation numbers remained strong with its peak in 2014 with 861 participants with the addition of the Kids Fun Run, a 1.1 mile run with an optional 12-week one mile pre-program to create a total of 13.1 miles, and the Team Challenge, dividing the half marathon route amongst four relay team members. The Kids Fun Run was led by Sarah Leonard and Audrey Werner for a new initiative for our region with Girls on The Run Serving Southwest Indiana. Financials were separate for that event initially with proceeds going directly to that cause. Later, the event was completely merged with net proceeds split evenly amongst the two causes.

In 2020, the committee had to make the important decision to keep others safe and release a virtual-only half marathon option. Since then, participation numbers did not return to the previous approximately 600-count; however, the count was still a great number for our community.

For the 2024 event, through the support of the 451 participants, many sponsors, volunteers, and committee members, the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run was able to raise over $16,000 to be split amongst the two benefactors.

On Wednesday, December 4, DC Multisport presented $8,026.49 to Memorial Hospital Foundation, c/o Phillip R. Dawkins Heart and Vascular Center to be utilized for new integrative medicine services provided to patients at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

L to R Joshua Leonard, M.D., Heartland Cardiology; Adam Dawkins, M.D., Heartland Cardiology; Jill Kidwell, MHA, Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center;, Jamie Jahn, DC Multisport Board Member; Jessica Lindauer, DC Multisport Board Member; Deidra Church, Director of Memorial Hospital Foundation; Heather Weyer, DC Multisport Board Member; and Geoffrey Day, M.D. at Heartland Cardiology.

Later that same day, DC Multisport presented $8,026.49 to Girls on the Run Serving Southwest Indiana to assist in their dedication to making an impact on girls’ lives in our community, empowering them to build healthy physical and mental habits that further improve self-esteem and self-worth.

L to R Jamie Jahn, DC Multisport Board Member; Jonna Breitwieser, Executive Director Girls on the Run Serving SW IN; Heather Weyer, DC Multisport Board Member; Beth Phillips, Program Coordinator of Girls on the Run Serving SW IN, and Sarah Leonard, Board President of Girls on the Run Serving SW IN.

After the twelfth year of hosting an in-person event, DC Multisport is closing a chapter, marking 2024 as the last Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run. A total of over $200,000 has been gifted in net proceeds over those years, with $131,951.41 to Phillip R. Dawkins Heart & Vascular Center, $62,948.03 to Girls on the Run Serving Southwest Indiana, and $11,801.50 to Lange Fuhs Cancer Center.

DC Multisport Board Member, Whitney Lubbers who has been on the Heartland Events committee since its inception states how proud she is of the accomplishments of this event. “This is a bittersweet moment for us. It has been amazing to be a part of this large, successful event that has made such a phenomenal impact in our communities. At the same token, I am excited to take our passion and energy into another direction, allowing us to adapt to the needs of our county.”

DC Multisport plans to continue their other 2024 events and focus on growth and future collaborations.

The 2024 Color Fun Run led by DC Multisport Board Member Rachel Waninger had record attendance with many in-kind donations for giveaways alongside additional financial sponsors. With the net proceeds, DC Multisport presented $4,753.53 to The Dove Recovery House for Women. The Dove House works to provide life-saving treatment services to some of the most vulnerable, yet resilient women in recovery in our community.

L to R: Wendy Noe,CEO Dove Recovery House for Women; Whitney Lubbers, DC Multisport Board Member; Megan Durlauf, Director of Operations Dove Recovery House for Women for Dubois County; and Dana Wood, Clinical Manager Dove Recovery House for Women for Dubois County

The 2024 Parklands 6 Hour Endurance Relay successfully had 24 teams and supportive sponsors. With the net proceeds, DC Multisport presented $4,517.88 to Behind the Wire Ministries for Next Step Recovery Home for men, providing transitional housing, along with a balance of faith and evidence-based treatment to the incarcerated male population upon their release.

L to R: Joshua Jackson, Asst. Program Director for Behind the Wire Ministries; Jessica Lindauer, DC Multisport Board Member; Dannielle Highberger, Founder/Program Director for Behind the Wire Ministries; and Scott Highberger, Founder/President of Behind the Wire Ministries.

The 2024 Battle of the Paddle Pickleball also had impressive net proceeds to donate through participants and sponsors. DC Multisport presented $3,757.94 to the Tri-county YMCA for their many initiatives and commitment to nurturing youth development, promoting healthy living, fostering a sense of social responsibility, and granting access to the essentials needed for individuals to learn, grow, and thrive.

L to R: DC Multisport Board Members,Jim McFaul and Heather Weyer;

Tri-County YMCA Director, Mike Steffe, and DC Multisport Board Member, Jessica Lindauer

Ten percent of the net proceeds across all the events are invested into the DC Multisport Endowment for future years of charitable gifting. This year, DC Multisport presents $3,160.54 to the Dubois County Community Foundation for the endowment.

This year’s diamond level sponsors that allowed the over $33,000 in charitable donations include: Active Nutrition and Supplements LLC, Advanced Rehabilitation Inc, Debbie K Allen State Farm Agent, Downtown Running, Dubois County Tire & Supply, Dubois-Pike Federal Credit Union, German American Bank, Heartland Cardiology, Kimball International, Liberty Federal Credit Union, Mann Enterprises, Masterbrand Cabinets, Memorial Hospital & Healthcare Center, Messmer Mechanical, Old National Bank, Pfau Family Dentistry, Randy & Cindy Norris Mind, Body and Spirit Endowment, Seufert Construction, Tri-County YMCA, Vincennes University Jasper Campus, Visit Dubois County, and Webb Wheel.

In total since inception, DC Multisport has been able to donate $330,543 to charitable causes through participant registrations, sponsorships, and volunteers.

Kevin Manley, founder of DC Multisport and current Board President, declares, “A special thanks to all who have been a part of this organization over the years. This organization has been a huge success promoting health and wellness while giving back to the community. This is something that I hope you are proud of and has a special place in your heart. I truly appreciate your hard work and teamwork but most of all your friendship. A big thank you!”

Another new chapter for the organization occurs as after 13 years, Manley will be retiring from the DC Multisport Board at the end of the year to focus on his health and spending time with family and friends.

His vision and the vision of the inaugural DC Multisport Board has carried forth with a forecast of exciting new opportunities on the horizon.