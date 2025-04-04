Latest News

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated detour for a road closure on U.S. 50 in Martin County.

U.S. 50 near Huron is currently closed due to a structure replacement project. Due to flooding concerns on U.S. 150, the official detour for this project is now U.S. 231 to State Road 58 to State Road 37. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

This road closure will allow for the replacement of two box structures under the roadway. Work is expected to last through the end of April, depending on the weather.

On By Joey Rehl

