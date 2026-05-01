The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 70 in Spencer County.

Beginning on or around Monday, May 11, crews will close State Road 70 near Troy. This closure will occur over Waterman Branch near North County Road 950 E.

This road closure will allow for a box culvert replacement project. Work is expected to last through the beginning of August, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is U.S. 231 to State Road 66. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.