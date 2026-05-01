The Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools has announced the details for its 2026 Summer Meal Program, offering free breakfast and lunch to local youth.

From Tuesday, May 26th through Friday, August 7th, breakfast will be available at the Jasper Elementary School cafeteria from 7:30 AM until 8:30, Monday through Friday.

Also from Tuesday, May 26th through Friday, August 7th, lunch will be available at the Jasper Elementary School cafeteria from 11:30 AM until 12:45 PM, Monday through Friday.

Both of these meal periods are free and are open to any child 18 or under who is eligible for services.

Adult lunches are also available for purchase for $5 per meal. The USDA does not allow an adult to share a child’s meal.

Other details and rules for the program include: