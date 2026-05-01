Walter “Walt” E. Faulkenburg, age 75, of Huntingburg, passed away on Thursday, April 30th, 2026.

He was born October 7, 1950, in New Albany, Indiana, to James and Dorothy (Wright) Faulkenburg. Walter married Catherine (Hartwick) Thacker, his one true love on August 17th, 1988. Walt cared for Catherine’s children as his own. After her passing, he remained deeply committed to his family who lovingly say of him, “He stayed, helped and forgave so selflessly.” Walt worked for LeClere Manufacturing for 38 years; enjoyed old country music, thrifting, antique browsing and family time. Walt was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Catherine; children, Timothy and Brenda Thacker, Donna Freyberger and Debbie Stuckey; a brother, Steve Faulkenburg, who died as a war hero in Iraq.

He is survived by his “son”/caregiver, David Stuckey; siblings, James “Butch”, Jerry, and Terry Faulkenburg, Mary Brooks; eleven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren

Memorial services for Walter E. Faulkenburg will be held at 7:00 p.m. E.D.T., Monday, May 4, 2026, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Visitation will take place from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com