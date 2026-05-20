Barbara JoAnn Blessinger, age 88, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 3:17 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at The Timbers of Jasper.

She was born December 3, 1937, in Jasper, Indiana, to Earl and Harriet (Harris) Streicher; and married Urban O. Blessinger on September 3, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

Barbara was a graduate of Jasper High School’s Class of 1955. She worked hard for her nursing license LPN and then RN. Barbara worked at St. Joseph Hospital in the maternity ward where she loved working and taking care of all the newborn babies. She loved to travel with her husband exploring the states of America. They created lots of memories together on their travel adventures.

Barbara was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Urban Blessinger; two daughters, Kristi Wheatley and Julie Birkle; and three siblings, Thomas Streicher, Janice Burger and infant Robert “Bobby” Lee Streicher.

She is survived by one son, Kerry (April) Blessinger of Huntingburg; two daughters, Amy (Gary) Hoffman of Huntingburg and Kimberly (Rod) Mundy of Velpen; twelve grandchildren, Ben, Tiffany, Danielle, Allison, Isaac, Levi, Kameron, Andrew, Kyle, Elijah, Abbey and Reese; thirteen great-grandchildren, Marley, Kaya, Kason, Maci, Cooper, Tate, Graham, Knox, Jackson, Leo, Griffin, Rome, Jackson and one on the way; brother-in-law, Kenny Burger of Jasper; sister-in-law, Rita Streicher of Ferdinand; nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass for Barbara Blessinger will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Tuesday. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com