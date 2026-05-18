Mark A. Lampert, age 67, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at home due to injuries sustained in an accident.

Mark was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 11, 1958, to Charles W. and Marilou (Wright) Lampert. He married Theresa Butler on July 29, 1979, in St. Celestine Catholic Church.

He was a 1977 graduate from Forrest Park High School.

After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy Submarine Service. He retired in 1994 as a First-Class Machinist Mate. He earned numerous medals and awards.

After retirement, he earned his CDL Class A and worked for various trucking companies- most recently Superior Ag in Huntingburg.

Mark enjoyed reading and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Theresa Lampert, Huntingburg; two children, Janelle Lampert, Huntingburg; Jarred (Kelli) Lampert, Jasper; four grandchildren: Olivia, Liam, Emma, and Bentley Lampert, two sisters, Mary Taber, Huntingburg; and Kristina (Craig) Beckman, St. Anthony; one brother, John (Beverly) Lampert, St. Anthony; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Lee Lampert.

A Celebration of Life for Mark A. Lampert will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.