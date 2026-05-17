Work has begun on a new artisan distillery that will be located in the former gift shop on the grounds of Saint Meinrad Archabbey. This distillery, Spirits of Saint Benedict, is expected to open in late 2026 and will produce small-batch bourbons and other spirits.

The business’ owner, Vince Luecke, is also the proprietor of Saint Benedict’s Brew Works, a Ferdinand craft brewery located on the grounds of the Sisters of St. Benedict that has been in operation since 2015.

When it opens late this year, Spirits of Saint Benedict will offer a tasting room, gift shop, and kitchen. The location will also include gathering spaces for small groups and indoor and outdoor entertainment.

Along with bourbon, the distillery will produce rum, liqueurs, digestifs, aperitifs, and innovative spirits derived from monastic and American ale fermentations. Evan Becker will direct brewing operations and be active in the distillery’s operation.

Permitting for the distillery, as well as building upgrades, will take several months and distilling will begin when federal and state permits are issued. Bourbon will be aged on site several years before release, but Spirits of Saint Benedict will also produce flavored whiskeys, gin, rum, vodka, and other spirits.

Founded by Swiss monks in 1854, Saint Meinrad Archabbey is home to more than 65 monks who operate a seminary for the formation of priests, permanent deacons, and lay leaders. The monastery offers year-round retreats, cultural events, and other programs, and is one of only two archabbeys in the United States and 11 worldwide.

For more information on Spirits of Saint Benedict, contact Vince Luecke at 822-719-2301.