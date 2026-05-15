An Indiana State Police drug investigation has led to the arrest of two Tell City residents on multiple felony charges, along with a child neglect investigation involving the Indiana Department of Child Services.

On May 13, 2026, Master Trooper Trey Lytton with the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section was contacted by the Noblesville Police Department for assistance in locating Zachary Duncan, who was wanted on an active warrant dating back to September 2024.

The following day, troopers say information led investigators to the Tell City area. Duncan was later observed leaving a residence and a traffic stop was conducted with assistance from the Tell City Police Department.

Duncan was taken into custody without incident. During the stop, officers observed used hypodermic needles inside the vehicle and a juvenile passenger was also present. A K-9 unit from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for the residence Duncan had left, which was also occupied by Haley Burton. During the search, officers reportedly found approximately 850 hypodermic needles, some containing suspected methamphetamine and blood, along with about 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and other items associated with drug dealing.

Authorities determined Duncan and Burton are the parents of the juvenile found in the home. The Indiana Department of Child Services was notified.

Both Duncan and Burton were transported to the Perry County Jail.

They face multiple preliminary charges, including dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent, and possession of a hypodermic syringe. Duncan is also being held on an additional warrant out of Hamilton County involving drug possession and impaired driving-related charges.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being led by the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section with assistance from local law enforcement agencies and child welfare officials.