Veterans organizations across Dubois County have announced their Memorial Day ceremony schedule for May 2026, with services planned throughout the county to honor deceased veterans.

The observances begin Saturday, May 23, with the Dubois County Veterans Council and veterans organizations from across the county hosting a ceremony at the Dubois County Courthouse Veterans Memorial, POW/MIA Monument, and Fountain from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The ceremony will feature patriotic music, an honor guard and firing detail, a POW/MIA display and ceremony, and recognition honoring all deceased veterans. U.S. Congressman Mark Messmer is scheduled to serve as guest speaker. A meal will follow at the Dubois County VFW Post 673 from 11:15 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Memorial Day services on Monday, May 25, are scheduled as follows:

Jasper American Legion Post 147 & Dubois County VFW Post No. 673

Time Location 9:00 a.m. Fairview Cemetery 9:20 a.m. Shiloh Cemetery 9:40 a.m. St. Mary’s (Ireland) 10:00 a.m. St. John’s (Boone Township) 10:20 a.m. Portersville Cemetery 10:40 a.m. St. Paul’s (Haysville) 11:00 a.m. Hill Church 11:20 a.m. Crystal Cemetery 11:40 a.m. St. Raphael’s (Dubois) 12:00 p.m. Enlow Cemetery

St. Anthony American Legion Post 493

Time Location 7:00 a.m. Mass at St. Anthony 8:00 a.m. St. Anthony Cemetery 8:30 a.m. Celestine Cemetery 9:00 a.m. Schellville Cemetery 9:30 a.m. Meteor Cemetery 10:00 a.m. Birdseye Cemetery 10:30 a.m. Cox Cemetery 11:15 a.m. Bretzville Cemetery

Holland American Legion Post 343

Time Location 1:00 p.m. Selvin Cemetery 1:30 p.m. Holland Cemetery 2:00 p.m. Zoar Cemetery 2:30 p.m. Stendal Cemetery 3:00 p.m. Saint Paul Cemetery 3:30 p.m. Augustana Cemetery

Huntingburg VFW Post 2366

Time Location 8:30 a.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery 9:00 a.m. Fairmount Cemetery 9:30 a.m. Mayo Cemetery in Duff 10:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park on 14th Street in Huntingburg

Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 & Ferdinand VFW Post 11365

Time Location Approx. 8:30 a.m. St. Henry Cemetery following Mass 10:00 a.m. Ferdinand Veterans Memorial 11:00 a.m. St. Ferdinand/Christ the King Cemetery

Organizers note that all listed times are approximate.