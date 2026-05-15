Veterans organizations across Dubois County have announced their Memorial Day ceremony schedule for May 2026, with services planned throughout the county to honor deceased veterans.
The observances begin Saturday, May 23, with the Dubois County Veterans Council and veterans organizations from across the county hosting a ceremony at the Dubois County Courthouse Veterans Memorial, POW/MIA Monument, and Fountain from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eastern Time.
The ceremony will feature patriotic music, an honor guard and firing detail, a POW/MIA display and ceremony, and recognition honoring all deceased veterans. U.S. Congressman Mark Messmer is scheduled to serve as guest speaker. A meal will follow at the Dubois County VFW Post 673 from 11:15 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Memorial Day services on Monday, May 25, are scheduled as follows:
Jasper American Legion Post 147 & Dubois County VFW Post No. 673
|Time
|Location
|9:00 a.m.
|Fairview Cemetery
|9:20 a.m.
|Shiloh Cemetery
|9:40 a.m.
|St. Mary’s (Ireland)
|10:00 a.m.
|St. John’s (Boone Township)
|10:20 a.m.
|Portersville Cemetery
|10:40 a.m.
|St. Paul’s (Haysville)
|11:00 a.m.
|Hill Church
|11:20 a.m.
|Crystal Cemetery
|11:40 a.m.
|St. Raphael’s (Dubois)
|12:00 p.m.
|Enlow Cemetery
St. Anthony American Legion Post 493
|Time
|Location
|7:00 a.m.
|Mass at St. Anthony
|8:00 a.m.
|St. Anthony Cemetery
|8:30 a.m.
|Celestine Cemetery
|9:00 a.m.
|Schellville Cemetery
|9:30 a.m.
|Meteor Cemetery
|10:00 a.m.
|Birdseye Cemetery
|10:30 a.m.
|Cox Cemetery
|11:15 a.m.
|Bretzville Cemetery
Holland American Legion Post 343
|Time
|Location
|1:00 p.m.
|Selvin Cemetery
|1:30 p.m.
|Holland Cemetery
|2:00 p.m.
|Zoar Cemetery
|2:30 p.m.
|Stendal Cemetery
|3:00 p.m.
|Saint Paul Cemetery
|3:30 p.m.
|Augustana Cemetery
Huntingburg VFW Post 2366
|Time
|Location
|8:30 a.m.
|St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery
|9:00 a.m.
|Fairmount Cemetery
|9:30 a.m.
|Mayo Cemetery in Duff
|10:00 a.m.
|Veterans Memorial Park on 14th Street in Huntingburg
Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 & Ferdinand VFW Post 11365
|Time
|Location
|Approx. 8:30 a.m.
|St. Henry Cemetery following Mass
|10:00 a.m.
|Ferdinand Veterans Memorial
|11:00 a.m.
|St. Ferdinand/Christ the King Cemetery
Organizers note that all listed times are approximate.
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