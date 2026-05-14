Graduation ceremonies are scheduled across Dubois, Spencer, Martin, and Daviess counties as seniors prepare to receive their diplomas during Memorial Day weekend.

Dubois County

Jasper High School

Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 22nd – 6:30 PM

Southridge High School

Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 22nd – 7:00 PM

Forest Park High School

Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 2:00 PM

Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School

Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 4 PM

Spencer County

Heritage Hills High School

Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 3:00 PM Central

South Spencer High School

Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 11:00 AM Central

Martin County

Loogootee High School

Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 22nd – 7:00 PM

Shoals High School

Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 2:00 PM

Daviess County

Washington High School

Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 10:00 AM

North Daviess High School

Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 22nd – 7:00 PM

Barr-Reeve High School

Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 11:00 AM

Other Area Schools

Paoli High School

Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 10:00 AM

Springs Valley High School

Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 6:00 PM

Pike Central High School

Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 29th – 7:30 PM

DC Broadcasting extends congratulations to all area graduates and their families.