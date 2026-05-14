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Area High Schools Prepare for Graduation Ceremonies GJCS Names Jane Renner May Staff Member of the Month Additional Meth Dealing Charges Filed Against Ferdinand Man Pike County Man Charged With Dealing Methamphetamine, Firearm Offense Ferdinand Heimatfest Announces 2026 Schedule of Events

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled across Dubois, Spencer, Martin, and Daviess counties as seniors prepare to receive their diplomas during Memorial Day weekend.

Dubois County

Jasper High School
Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 22nd – 6:30 PM

Southridge High School
Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 22nd – 7:00 PM

Forest Park High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 2:00 PM

Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 4 PM

Spencer County

Heritage Hills High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 3:00 PM Central

South Spencer High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 11:00 AM Central

Martin County

Loogootee High School
Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 22nd – 7:00 PM

Shoals High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 2:00 PM

Daviess County

Washington High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 10:00 AM

North Daviess High School
Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 22nd – 7:00 PM

Barr-Reeve High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 11:00 AM

Other Area Schools

Paoli High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 10:00 AM

Springs Valley High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 6:00 PM

Pike Central High School
Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 29th – 7:30 PM

DC Broadcasting extends congratulations to all area graduates and their families.

On By Joey Rehl

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