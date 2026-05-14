Graduation ceremonies are scheduled across Dubois, Spencer, Martin, and Daviess counties as seniors prepare to receive their diplomas during Memorial Day weekend.
Dubois County
Jasper High School
Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 22nd – 6:30 PM
Southridge High School
Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 22nd – 7:00 PM
Forest Park High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 2:00 PM
Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 4 PM
Spencer County
Heritage Hills High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 3:00 PM Central
South Spencer High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 11:00 AM Central
Martin County
Loogootee High School
Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 22nd – 7:00 PM
Shoals High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 2:00 PM
Daviess County
Washington High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 10:00 AM
North Daviess High School
Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 22nd – 7:00 PM
Barr-Reeve High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 11:00 AM
Other Area Schools
Paoli High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 10:00 AM
Springs Valley High School
Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, May 23rd – 6:00 PM
Pike Central High School
Graduation Ceremony – Friday, May 29th – 7:30 PM
DC Broadcasting extends congratulations to all area graduates and their families.
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