The Pike County Prosecutor’s Office has filed multiple felony charges against Timothy Joseph Stelling, 35, of Petersburg, following an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Stelling is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, dealing in methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.

According to authorities, Detective Scott Arnold began investigating after reports of erratic gunfire near County Road 125 in the Glezen area on May 10. Investigators determined the shots came from a camper occupied by Stelling, who was allegedly prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions.

On May 11, Chief Deputy Dallas Killian stopped Stelling on State Road 57 near the Gibson County line. Police said Stelling later consented to a search of his camper, where suspected methamphetamine, glass smoking devices and pistol ammunition were found.

Court documents state Stelling allegedly admitted to selling methamphetamine in small amounts to support living expenses. He was booked into the Pike County Jail.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.