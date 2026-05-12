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The annual Old Jasper Day and Strawberry Festival is set to return to the Jasper Riverwalk Plaza on Sunday, May 17th, 2026.

From 11 AM to 3 PM, attendees can enjoy sandwiches, fresh strawberries, and tasty treats from the Jasper Lions Club, as well as live music from local musician Jed Guillame from 12 to 3 PM.

Activities for all ages will be available throughout the day including:

  • Free carriage rides from 12 to 3 PM near the veterans garden entrance
  • Face painting (for a small fee)
  • Tours of the historic Alexander Schoolhouse, barn, and garden
  • Planting your own strawberry plant (while supplies last)
  • Storytime readings of “I love strawberries” by S. Anderson at 12:30, 1:30, and 2:30 PM

There will also be the Jasper Schnitzeljagd city wide scavenger hunt with registration and check in from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM, and the hunt running from 1 to 3 PM. Prizes will be awarded after the hunt at 3:15 PM.

The hunt is open to all ages but event organizers state a car and phone will be required to participate.

Registration costs $50 for a team of four and all proceeds will go to charity. Registration can be made day of the event or in advance online at https://tinyurl.com/jasperschnitzeljagd. Those who register in advance will still need to check in before the hunt.

For more information on the Old Jasper Day and Strawberry Festival, visit: facebook.com/events/26024153967280821.

On By Celia Neukam

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