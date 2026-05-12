The U.S. Forest Service recently announced it will issue $248 million in Secure Rural Schools (SRS) payments for 2025, delivering critical funding to eligible states and counties with National Forest System lands.

These payments help sustain public schools, maintain local roads, strengthen wildfire preparedness, and support other essential services in rural communities. During the past decade, the Forest Service has distributed $2.4 billion through the Secure Rural Schools program.

In Indiana, the Hoosier National Forest spans nine counties, all of which will receive SRS funding based on timber receipts and special use permits. These counties also receive annual support through the Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program, which helps local governments offset reduced property tax revenue from federally owned lands. Together, these programs provide consistent and reliable funding that helps communities maintain critical services.

For 2025, these local Indiana counties will receive the following combined SRS and PILT allocations:

Crawford County – $97,220

Dubois County – $24,311

Martin County – $28,427

Orange County – $152,007

Perry County – $210,401

For more information about the Secure Rural Schools program, visit fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/secure-rural-schools.