Southridge High School is proud to announce that Principal Mr. Greg Gogel has been named the 2026 District 11 Principal of the Year by the Indiana Association of School Principals.

Selected among educational leaders across one of Indiana’s 12 districts, this prestigious recognition highlights Mr. Gogel’s outstanding leadership, unwavering dedication, and lasting impact on the Southridge school community. His commitment to student success, staff support, and creating a positive learning environment continues to make a difference every day.

Under Mr. Gogel’s leadership, Southridge High School has fostered a culture of excellence, pride, and opportunity for all students. This honor reflects not only his hard work and vision, but also the strength of the entire Southridge community.