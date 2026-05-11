The Ferdinand Park Board has announced they are moving the location for their meeting set for Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
This meeting planned to start at 4:30 PM, will now be held at the 5th Street Park.
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The Ferdinand Park Board has announced they are moving the location for their meeting set for Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
This meeting planned to start at 4:30 PM, will now be held at the 5th Street Park.
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