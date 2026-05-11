Manda J. Clark, age 81, of Huntingburg, IN, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper. She was born on April 24, 1945 in Petersburg, Indiana to John H. and Alice (Goodpasture) Austin. She married Larry Clark in Washington, IN on March 7, 1964. Manda was a graduate of Petersburg High School; she worked as an E.M.T. at St. Joseph’s Hospital; was a member of ABATE, loved to travel, sew and look after her cats. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry; three sisters Nina Morton, Rita Lary and Brenda Kuper.

She is survived by her son Anthony “Andy” (Sandy) Clark of Huntingburg; three brothers, Joe (Rose) Austin of Portersville, Alan (Vicki) Austin of Huntingburg, and James (Rita) Austin of Maysville; one brother-in-law, Gary Kuper of Jasper; three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Manda J. Clark will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg at 9:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. EDT, on Thursday, May 14, 2026 with burial to follow in Fairmount Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at www.nassandson.com