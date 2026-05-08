Petronella (Nellie) Jean Ebert, 86, of Ferdinand, passed away with family by her side on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at her home in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Nellie was born on September 8, 1939, in Mariah Hill to Paul and Catherine (Katie Vaeth) Schue. After Paul’s passing she was raised by her stepfather, Albert Stratman. She attended Dale High School (Class of 1957). Nellie married Frederick Ebert August 27, 1960, at Mary Help of Christians Church in Mariah Hill.

Nellie was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, and St. Anne’s Sodality. She taught religion classes and was a troop leader for the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Nellie was known for her green thumb and loved to flower and vegetable garden. She also enjoyed bowling and being involved with her children’s activities, especially the Marching Rangers.

Nellie was an active member of the community through her work with the American Legion Auxiliary, serving in many roles from past president to membership and poppy chairperson, and her homemade bread, kuchen, and rhubarb-apple pies were fixtures at barbecue fundraisers and meals. She enjoyed her work at the post office, driving numerous routes around the Ferdinand area during her 20+ years.

Nellie is survived by her husband, Fred; their children, Philip (Jennifer Gaesser) Ebert of Greenfield, IN, and Andrea (David) Hatfield of Pittsboro, IN; and her grandchildren, Drew and Lauren Hatfield, Caroline and Sebastian Ebert, Madelyn Mohr, and step-grandchildren Kaden and Keira Gengelbach and Grace Mohr. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lea (Mike) Gengelbach, her parents, Paul and Katie, and stepfather, Albert Stratman, sisters Sylvia (Albert) Obermeier, Susan (Edwin) Reynolds, Paulita (Harold) Pund, and brothers John (Barbara) Schue, Norman (Leona) Schue, and Leo (Phyllis) Schue.

A funeral service for Nellie will be held at 10:00 AM EDT on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand, followed by a private burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 4:00-8:00 PM EDT, and also on Monday from 7:00-9:30 AM EDT, at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all caregivers, friends, and family for their kind and compassionate care for Nellie during the progression of her dementia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to organizations close to Nellie’s heart including the Sisters of Saint Benedict, Christ the King Parish or Ferdinand American Legion Auxiliary Post 124 .