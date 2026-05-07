During Foster Care Awareness month and building on Governor Braun’s expanded New Parent Leave policy for State of Indiana employees, Governor Braun recently announced an update to Indiana’s New Parent Leave policy to ensure eligible state employees who welcome a child into their home through foster care can receive paid leave to care for the child.



Indiana’s New Parent Leave policy already provides paid leave for eligible state employees following the birth of a child or the placement of a child through adoption. The updated policy now extends that support to foster care placements, recognizing that foster parents need time to help children adjust, attend appointments, and build stability during this important transition.

This update is part of Governor Braun’s Family First Workplace initiative, which is focused on making Indiana a more supportive workplace for parents and families.



The policy also complements Governor Braun’s broader work to support Hoosier families, including expanding parental leave for state employees through Executive Order 25-34, making a recent $200 million investment to expand affordable child care, and signing HEA 1177 to strengthen Indiana’s employer child care tax credit so more businesses are incentivized to provide quality, on-site child care services.



Together, these efforts reflect the administration’s commitment to supporting parents, strengthening families, and making sure Indiana’s workplace policies meet the needs of Hoosier families.