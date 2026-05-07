The Dubois County Health Department is partnering with Indiana Dental Outreach to host a special Mobile Dentists event providing essential dental care services for children across Dubois County. The event will take place on Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (ET) at the Dubois County Health Department.

This community-focused event is open to children ages 18 months through 18 years and will offer a full range of dental services, including:

Dental cleanings

Oral exams

Necessary treatments as determined by the dental team

All children in Dubois County are welcome to participate. Appointments are required. For families with private insurance or Medicaid, services will be billed accordingly. For those without coverage, a sliding fee scale is available to ensure care remains accessible and affordable.

“Access to dental care is a critical part of overall health, especially for children,” said Shawn Werner, Administrative Director at the Dubois County Health Department. “We are proud to partner with Indiana Dental Outreach to bring these important services directly to our community.”

Appointments are required and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. Families are encouraged to register early to secure a spot. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Dubois County Health Department at (812) 481-7050 or visit the Dubois County Health Department website at www.duboiscountyin.org .