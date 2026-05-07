The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 145 in Dubois County.

Beginning on or around Friday, May 15, crews will close State Road 145 near Birdseye. This closure will occur between County Road West 900 S to East Borden Hill Road.

This road closure will allow for the replacement of three box culverts. Work is expected to last through the beginning of November, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is I-64 to State Road 37 to State Road 64. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. One culvert will be replaced at a time, in order to allow residents to retain access during this project. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.