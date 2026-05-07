Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush recognized probation officers from across the state during Indiana’s annual justice services conference, including a special honor for a Daviess County officer marking 25 years of service.

Lisa Brittain of Daviess County Probation was among 28 probation officers recognized for reaching the milestone and for their dedication to rehabilitation, community safety, and Indiana’s justice system.

The recognition ceremony was held as part of the annual conference hosted by the Indiana Office of Court Services, which provides education and professional development for probation officers, judges, and court personnel across the state.