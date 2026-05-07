Latest News

Free & Low-Cost Dental Care Event for Dubois County Children Scheduled for June 18 INDOT Announces Road Closure for State Road 145 in Dubois County Daviess County Probation Officer Honored for 25 Years of Service Governor Braun Proclaims May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month in Indiana Jasper and Ferdinand Dunkin’ Hosting Special Olympics Fundraiser “Cop on a Rooftop” May 15th

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush recognized probation officers from across the state during Indiana’s annual justice services conference, including a special honor for a Daviess County officer marking 25 years of service.

Lisa Brittain of Daviess County Probation was among 28 probation officers recognized for reaching the milestone and for their dedication to rehabilitation, community safety, and Indiana’s justice system.

The recognition ceremony was held as part of the annual conference hosted by the Indiana Office of Court Services, which provides education and professional development for probation officers, judges, and court personnel across the state.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post