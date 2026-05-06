The Dubois County Bombers are teaming up with the Southwest Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC) on Sunday, May 31st, 2026, for a night packed with baseball, fun, and community impact.

The SWICACC team will be at the game with giveaways, merchandise, and more all evening so you can support a great cause, and still have plenty of time for hot dogs and home runs.

In addition, a portion of every ticket sold goes directly to SWICACC, aiding their cause to help children and families in the region find safety, support, and healing.

The game will take place at League Stadium (located at 203 South Cherry Street in Huntingburg), with gates Open at 4:30 PM EST and the first pitch being thrown at 5:30 PM EST.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://tickets.rbitickets.com/e/bombers-home-game-3, or by scanning the QR code on the flier above.

The public is reminded that if you can’t make the game but still want to support the cause, you can donate tickets to local heroes and youth groups, helping first responders and youth groups have an unforgettable evening, or send donations directly to SWICACC via Venmo or by mail to 505 W 5th Street, Jasper, IN.