The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for its 91st Lateral Recruit Academy, offering experienced law enforcement officers the opportunity to join the agency.

Applications must be submitted online through IndianaTrooper.com by 11:59 p.m. Eastern on October 11, 2026. The website includes a full overview of the hiring process and additional career opportunities within the department.

The lateral academy is designed for current full-time law enforcement officers with at least three continuous years of service as of January 17, 2027. Both in-state and out-of-state officers are eligible to apply, though out-of-state certifications must meet Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board standards.

Those selected for the academy will be appointed as troopers on March 11, 2027, and may choose their district upon successful completion of training.

The position offers a comprehensive benefits package, including take-home patrol vehicles following field training, paid leave, health, dental and vision coverage, and a lifetime pension after 25 years of service. Recruits also receive uniforms and equipment at no cost, along with access to wellness programs and career advancement opportunities.

Applicants must meet several basic requirements, including U.S. citizenship, being between the ages of 21 and 40 at the time of appointment, holding a valid driver’s license, meeting vision standards, and possessing a high school diploma or equivalent.

Additional incentives include eligibility for Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits during training and potential student loan forgiveness programs.

More information or application details can be found at IndianaTrooper.com, or by contacting a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.