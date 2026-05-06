Teams are being invited to fire up the grill and compete in this year’s Ferdinand Heimatfest Backyard BBQ Contest.

The event, sponsored by Best Home Furnishings, is set for Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Ferdinand Community Center. Organizers are now accepting team registrations, with an entry fee of $25.

Competitors will battle it out in four categories: chicken, ribs, pulled pork, and brisket. Cash prizes are on the line, with the overall winner taking home $500, while the runner-up will receive $250. Additional awards will be presented to the top entry in each category.

The event will also give the public a chance to get involved, with BBQ sampling available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern in the BBQ area. Sampling passes are available for $7 per person.

Those interested in entering a team or learning more can visit the event website or the Ferdinand Heimatfest Facebook page. Registration details are also available by contacting Derek Schlachter directly.