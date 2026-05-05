Southwest Dubois County Schools has announced its 2026 Teachers of the Year, recognizing two educators for their dedication to student success and excellence in the classroom.

Nicole Hopf has been named the Secondary Teacher of the Year, while Lindsey Sickbert has been selected as the Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Now in its second year, the Teacher of the Year program highlights the impactful work taking place across the district. The initiative honors educators who foster a love of learning, maintain high expectations, and contribute to strong academic growth among students.

The program is supported through a partnership with Freedom Bank, which provides a $500 award to each honoree.

District officials say the recognition reflects the important role teachers play in shaping student achievement and strengthening the school community.