Dubois County’s America 250 Committee will meet on Tuesday May 12th at 6PM EDT at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville.

The focus of those organizations attending is to coordinate activities to most effectively use resources. There has been discussion about planned and potential activities, including quilting, the planting and dedication of Liberty Trees, fireworks and drones events, coordination of community church bell ringing, 18th Century reenactments, public reading of the Declaration of Independence, and Community Meals, to mention a few. Scheduled events can be found at https://visitduboiscounty.com/dubois-celebrates-america-250/ .

The mission of America 250 is to commemorate the United States of America’s 250th Anniversary this year by planning events, projects, and celebrations.

Local organizations possibly benefiting from attendance include veterans’ groups, DAR, SAR, scouting, 4-H, service clubs, Chamber of Commerce members, public libraries, historical groups, local government, and interested local citizens.

The Indiana State Semiquincentennial Commission appointed the Dubois County Historical Society to be the County Connect Leader, assisting with communications between local groups and the State Commission. Local and statewide events can be viewed at https://www.in.gov/usa250 .

For more information, contact Dubois County Historical Society president Gary Eck at geck@eck-mundy.com or 812-634-8001.