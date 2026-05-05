A Pike County woman employed as a teacher at Pike Central High School is facing felony charges following action by the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office.

Abigail Vinnedge, 46, of Stendal, has been charged with Obstruction of Justice and Official Misconduct, both classified as Level 6 felonies. A summons has been issued for her to appear in court for arraignment at a later date.

Authorities have not released additional details regarding the case. Public records related to the charges are available through the Pike Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, in accordance with court policies.

Under Indiana law, a Level 6 felony carries a potential penalty ranging from six months to two and one-half years in prison, along with a possible fine of up to $10,000.

As with all criminal cases, the charges are considered allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.