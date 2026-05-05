Reverend Dr. Thomas “Tom” Holsworth, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and servant of the Church, passed away unexpectedly on May 1st after a lifetime of faith, learning. and ministry. Born in Indianapolis in 1948, Tom was raised in the Methodist tradition before his spiritual journey led him to the Catholic Church and a calling to the diaconate.

Tom never stopped learning and never stopped teaching. He earned two bachelor’s degrees from Taylor University, followed by master’s degrees in statistical methodology and clinical psychology. He later received a doctorate in clinical psychology from Purdue University and a master’s degree in theological studies from Saint Meinrad School of Theology, where he taught for 23 years. He also founded the Center for Psychological Services, providing counseling to individuals and families until his retirement.

Ordained a deacon in 1990, Tom faithfully served the Diocese of Evansville for more than three decades. He served at Precious Blood Church and later as Master of Ceremonies for Bishop Gerald Gettlefinger, and finally St. Mary’s Church until his retirement in 2023.

Tom was known for his deep love for God and people. He often said his greatest joy as a deacon was being present with others- listening, helping, and especially celebrating the sacrament of baptism.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley Holsworth; his three children: daughter, Melissa Umali, and her children, Grant, Elena, and Caitlyn; son, Damian Holsworth, his wife, Andrea, and their children, Carter, Beckett, Ellis and Farrah; son, Tommy Holsworth and his wife, Danielle, and their children, Addison, Brooklinn, Caden and Kailynn, all of whom he was incredibly proud of; his siblings, Patricia Campbell, Susan Axelrod Tooley, and Miles Holsworth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Patricia Holsworth; his sister, Ann Heimann; and his brother, Mark Holsworth.

A faithful servant and humble presence in the lives of many, Tom leaves behind a legacy of service, compassion, and enduring faith.

A funeral mass for Tom Holsworth will be held at 11:00 a.m. E.S.T., Monday, May 11, 2026 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Sunday, May 10th, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. E.S.T. with a parish rosary at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared at: www.nassandson.com