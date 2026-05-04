The Dubois County Highway Department is alerting motorists to an upcoming project that will result in the simultaneous closure of two bridges along St. Anthony Road.

Bridge 107, located on St. Anthony Road North about 0.27 miles south of Schnellville Road, and Bridge 240, located on St. Anthony Road West approximately 0.38 miles south of Schnellville Road, will both close beginning Thursday, May 7.

The closures are necessary for rigid deck overlay work, which will be completed by contractor C&R Construction.

Both bridges are expected to remain closed for approximately five weeks. The timeline may be impacted by weather conditions or other unforeseen delays.

Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes and use caution when traveling in the area during the construction period.