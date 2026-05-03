Jasper Arts has announced they will present the work of Marion, IN artist, Tashema Davis from May 7th through July 26th, 2026, at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. The solo exhibition titled ‘Talitha Cumi’ features original, oil and acrylic paintings.

Davis has been creating works of art for her personal enjoyment and enhancing her skills continuously since graduate school. Within the past two years, she has started creating more commissioned pieces for close friends and family.

Gary Indiana native Davis attended Ball State University, originally planning to get a Bachelor’s degree in Interior Design, but quickly pivoted to receive a Masters in art and a license to teach art 2010. She has been teaching various art courses at Marion High School in Marion Indiana since 2011, is the sponsor of the Marion High School art club, and sits on the advisory board for the art and writing scholastics of the Fort Wayne museum of art.

Tashema will present a Gallery Talk at The First Thursday Opening Reception, taking place on Thursday, May 7th, from 5 to 7 PM. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, in Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Sunday from noon to 3:00 pm. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

Jasper Arts gives a special thank you to Kimball Electronics for their support in bringing this exhibit to Jasper.