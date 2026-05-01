The St. Henry Community Club has announced they are sponsoring a 4 mile run/walk on Saturday June 13th, 2026, as part of the town’s Heinrichdorf fest. Registration will take place from 7 to 7:45 AM EST and the start time for the race is 8 AM EST.

The 4 mile course will start and finish in downtown St. Henry, following the 4 county roads that surround the town. The paved roads are typical Southern Indiana with many hills and flats to challenge any participant.

Awards will be given to the overall male and female winner and first place male/female for the various age groups.

The entry fee is $25 and entries received by May 22nd will get a T-shirt. Shirts will also be given to late entries if available.

For more information contact Heather Schwinghamer at (812)630-7063 or Chris Lindauer at (812)683-2832 or visit facebook.com/sthenryindiana.