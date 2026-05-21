A Dubois County crash investigation has resulted in a felony charge after a Jasper woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening.

Deputies with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at approximately 6:04 p.m. on May 20 along State Road 64 west of State Road 161.

When deputies arrived, they found a white Ford pickup truck positioned sideways in the roadway. A second vehicle had traveled off the roadway and down an embankment. Emergency responders had already removed two juvenile passengers from the vehicle and were providing medical treatment at the scene while crews worked to free the driver.

Authorities say the driver of the second vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Dana Strohmeyer of Jasper, later died from injuries sustained in the crash. Family members have been notified.

According to preliminary findings from the investigation, the Ford pickup truck crossed the center line into oncoming traffic before the collision occurred. Indiana State Police crash reconstructionists responded to assist with the investigation.

The two juvenile passengers from Strohmeyer’s vehicle were transported to Deaconess Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 37-year-old Nathan P. Simpson of Evanston. During the investigation, deputies conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and later obtained a search warrant for blood and urine samples.

Simpson has been charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Resulting in Death, a Level 4 Felony. Investigators say additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Assisting agencies included the Indiana State Police, Huntingburg Fire Department, Deaconess EMS, and Sternberg’s Wrecker Service.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office through dispatch at 812-482-9111.