Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is excited to announce that the next recipient of the GARDENER Award is Ben Kizior. Kizior works in the laboratory and was nominated by a patient. He was described as someone who took the extra time necessary to ensure appropriate follow-up for a patient so that testing could be completed. Deaconess Memorial says it is grateful to have Kizior as part of its team.

For more information on the GARDENER Award, visit www.deaconess.com or contact Anna Borden in Deaconess Memorial’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-1488.

Deaconess Memorial Medical Center created The GARDENER Award as a result of the internationally known DAISY Award, which recognizes the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day. Deaconess Memorial notes that it takes an entire team to function as a hospital, including not only nurses but also maintenance staff, billers, therapists, medical records personnel, food service workers, and others. Every employee plays an important role in patient care. The hospital emphasizes that nurses would not be able to provide proper care without the support staff behind them. The GARDENER Award was created to recognize support staff members who go above and beyond their regular call of duty.