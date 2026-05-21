Two prominent Indiana Republicans are shifting their support in the race for Indiana Secretary of State, backing newcomer Max Engling while withdrawing endorsements from current Secretary of State Diego Morales.

In a joint announcement released from Fort Wayne, U.S. Senator Jim Banks and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said they believe Republicans should unite behind Engling ahead of the fall election.

The move comes after Max Engling officially qualified to run for Indiana Secretary of State.

Banks praised Engling, calling him a strong conservative who would focus on election security, small businesses and Indiana agriculture.

“Max Engling is a key member of my team and will make a great Secretary of State,” Banks said in a statement. “Max is a strong conservative who will keep our elections safe and secure, support Indiana small businesses and farmers, and he will win in November.”

Rokita also announced he was withdrawing support from Diego Morales and said he had asked Morales to suspend his campaign.

“The Secretary of State’s office is too important to be lost to out-of-touch, left-wing Democrats who put Hoosiers last,” Rokita said. He added that he no longer believes Morales can win in November because of what he described as “self-inflicted wounds and issues.”

Rokita pointed to the 2020 Republican convention, when delegates selected him over an incumbent candidate, saying delegates again have an opportunity to unite behind a different nominee.

Engling currently serves as a senior advisor to Senator Banks. He previously worked for Beck’s Hybrids and has a background in agriculture and rural policy issues.

According to campaign information, Engling lives in Noblesville with his wife, Kelcey, and their four children. He graduated from Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis and later earned a master’s degree from the Naval War College.