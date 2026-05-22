With nearly 12 million recreational vessels registered in the United States, millions of Americans are expected to take to the water this season.

However, officials continue to stress that boating safety remains critical. Each year, thousands of boating incidents are reported to the U.S. Coast Guard, resulting in thousands of injuries, hundreds of deaths, and significant property damage nationwide.

Safety experts emphasize that life jackets remain the most important piece of safety equipment on the water. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 81% of boating fatalities in 2021 were caused by drowning, and 83% of those victims were not wearing a life jacket.

The National Safe Boating Council’s “Wear It” campaign continues to encourage boaters to wear life jackets at all times, whether operating a motorized vessel or participating in activities such as kayaking, tubing, or wakeboarding. Officials note that even strong swimmers can become disoriented or injured in the water, making life jackets essential for survival.

Proper fit and use are also key. Boaters are urged to ensure life jackets are U.S. Coast Guard-approved, properly fastened, and fitted to size and weight before heading out on the water.

In addition to proper equipment, officials recommend education and preparation before boating. The National Safe Boating Council encourages boaters to take a safety course through the National Association of Boating Law Administrators, understand state boating laws, and follow navigation “rules of the road.” Boaters are also reminded to be aware of carbon monoxide risks associated with engine exhaust and onboard generators.

Preparation before launching includes checking equipment, completing vessel safety inspections through organizations such as the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons, filing a float plan, and packing essential supplies including first aid kits, tools, sunscreen, and extra clothing.

Officials also stress the importance of good judgment on the water. Boaters are urged not to operate under the influence of alcohol, and to closely monitor weather conditions, returning to shore if storms, wind changes, or temperature drops occur.

Water sports participants, including skiers, tubers, and wakeboarders, are advised to use spotters, review hand signals, ensure tow lines are secure, and only participate during daylight hours.

As part of ongoing safety efforts, Indiana Boater Education courses are also being offered to the public. The classes provide instruction on boat operation, maintenance, emergency response, and Indiana watercraft laws. Courses are taught by volunteer instructors and Indiana Conservation Officers and include at least six hours of classroom instruction. To find a a local Boater Education course near you, visit here.