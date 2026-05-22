A boater education class will be offered in Crawford County this summer to help prepare residents for safe and responsible time on the water.

The Indiana Boater Education course provides instruction on boat operation and maintenance, emergency procedures, boating laws, and how to make time on the water safer and more enjoyable. Classes are led by volunteer instructors and Indiana Conservation Officers and include a minimum of six hours of classroom instruction.

The next course is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the English Civic Center, located at 204 Indiana Ave. in English. The class is open to the public and is sponsored by the Crawford County Health Department.

There is no age restriction to attend, but children under 11 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Participants under 18 are required to bring a signed liability release form.

A test will be given at the end of the course to obtain boater education certification. Crawford County residents who complete the class will also receive a free boating safety kit, including a personal flotation device.

Registration is required, and participants are asked to also contact the Crawford County Health Department to secure the free safety kit. For more information, individuals can call Sgt. Terry Allen at 812-972-2506.

More information on the boater education class in Crawford County is available here.