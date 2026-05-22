A Washington man was arrested Wednesday night following a traffic stop in the City of Washington that led to the discovery of a handgun, suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Aaron Guzman was patrolling Meridian Street around 10:37 p.m. on May 20 when he stopped a white 2010 Toyota Corolla for an equipment violation.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Marquise A. Jones of Washington. During the stop, Trooper Guzman reportedly observed indicators of criminal activity, prompting further investigation.

Officers with the Washington Police Department arrived to assist, and during a search of the vehicle, authorities located a handgun, suspected marijuana, and paraphernalia. Trooper Guzman also observed visible signs of impairment while speaking with Jones.

Jones was transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington for a chemical test before being taken to the Daviess County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Police said Jones is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Jones was preliminarily charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, a Level 6 Felony, Operating While Intoxicated, Dealing Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

The Washington Police Department assisted in the investigation.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.