A Chicago man wanted on a murder charge was arrested Thursday in Daviess County following a coordinated effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to Indiana State Police, officers with ISP, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington Police Department received information on May 21, 2026, regarding a possible murder suspect traveling on Interstate 69.

Senior Trooper Kaitlyn Greene located the vehicle driven by 37-year-old Brandon D. Jones of Chicago. Officers conducted a traffic stop on I-69 near Washington, where Jones was taken into custody without incident by Master Trooper Jarrod Lents.

Authorities said traffic on I-69 was temporarily stopped while officers carried out the arrest safely.

Jones was transported to the Daviess County Jail and is being held pending extradition back to Chicago. He is facing a murder charge.