Indiana residents will have the opportunity to fish without a license during the next Free Fishing Days scheduled for June 6 and 7.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the special weekend allows anglers to fish in public waters without purchasing a fishing license or trout and salmon stamp. However, all other fishing rules will still apply, including seasonal restrictions, size limits, and daily bag limits.

The program is designed to encourage outdoor recreation and introduce new participants to fishing, while also giving experienced anglers a chance to enjoy Indiana’s lakes, rivers, and streams with family and friends.

A final Free Fishing Day is also scheduled for September 26. More information, including additional events and participating locations, is available through the Indiana DNR’s online resources.