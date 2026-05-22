The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee and its partners will host a free “Hike & Learn” event on June 6 in celebration of National Trails Day.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to Noon EDT at the Jasper Farmers Market, located at 100 Third Ave in Jasper.

Organizers say visitors can stop by throughout the morning to take part in activity booths and giveaways for all ages, all focused on water quality and forest health education.

Two guided nature hikes along the paved Riverwalk will be offered. The first, titled “Riverwalk Ramble,” begins at 8:30 a.m. and will be led by Carla Striegel-Winner of the Dubois County Solid Waste Management District. The second hike, a “Plant Identification Walk,” will take place at 9:30 a.m. and will be led by Marion Mason of the Hoosier National Forest.

Participants in the guided hikes will receive a free prize and will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Indiana State Park gift card, to be awarded the same day.

No registration is required. Those interested in the guided hikes should meet at the event booth inside the farmers market.

For questions, contact Watershed Coordinator Emily Russell at 812-723-3311 ext. 3 or Emily.Russell@in.nacdnet.net.

More information about the watershed committee is available at Patoka Lake Clean Sweep, or by following the organization on Facebook. Additional details about the farmers market can be found at Jasper Farmers Market.