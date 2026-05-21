Pictured (left to right): Chief Deputy Ryan Parsley, Nevaeh Hayden, Sheriff Sherri Heichelbech

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing Nevaeh Hayden after she was selected as a recipient of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Foundation award for the 2026 academic year.

Hayden received a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of her commitment to higher education and her interest in public service. Officials said the award reflects her academic dedication, character and desire to make a positive impact in her community.

During conversations with members of the sheriff’s office, Hayden shared that she is considering earning her EMT certification while attending college. Officials noted that the path mirrors the early public safety experience of Chief Deputy Ryan Parsley, who also began with EMT training before entering law enforcement.

The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association represents all 92 county sheriffs across Indiana and works to promote professionalism, training, education and public service in law enforcement. Its scholarship program supports students interested in criminal justice and public service careers.

Spencer County Sheriff Sherri Heichelbech praised Hayden’s achievement and future goals.

Heichelbech said Hayden’s selection for the scholarship is a tremendous accomplishment and said her interest in continuing her education while exploring emergency service opportunities reflects positively on her character and commitment to helping others.

The sheriff’s office also thanked the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association for continuing to invest in future generations of public servants and extended congratulations to Hayden as she continues her educational journey.